Remembering the Forefather of Urban Renewal, Lawrence Halprin
In his influential 1963 treatise Cities, the great landscape architect Lawrence Halprin wrote, "The city is man’s greatest work of art." For Halprin, landscape architecture provided an approach to reclaiming the urban environment, and he made ambitious use of it in scale, function, and design. In addition, "movement and its rhythmic structure," he wrote, brought cities to life—nothing was inanimate.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.