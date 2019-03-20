Lauded Midcentury City Square Receives a Much-Needed Revitalization
Masterminded by the visionary landscape architect John O. Simonds, Mellon Square, in Pittsburgh, emerged in 1955 as the urban oasis downtown denizens sorely needed. Encompassing an entire city block, the 1.37-acre garden was the first to be constructed over a parking garage. "Pittsburgh then was notoriously smoky, gridlocked, and flood-prone," says Susan Rademacher, a curator at the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the organization that spearheaded the land’s recent $10 million restoration, and author of Mellon Square: Discovering a Modern Masterpiece (Princeton Architectural Press, 2014). "Downtown had zero designed public space, and Mellon Square was excitedly welcomed as a harbinger of wholesale change for the better."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.