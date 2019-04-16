A Scandinavian Summer Home Built for Surf, Sports, and Sun

When Henrik Lepasoon first conjured up an image of his dream vacation home, the sketch in his cerebral cortex looked much like a cross between a selection of Case Study Houses and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion. But, in the end, it was the Lepasoon family’s love of surfing that really gave identity to this house on the southwest coast of Sweden. Part surf shack, part modernist abode, the 2,500-square-foot beachfront house is no fussy show home. Rather, the rooms reverberate with the sounds of children enjoying summer break, and no one worries about wet footprints on the concrete floor or sand brought in from the beach.