Take a Plunge Into These Enticing Modern Pools

These covetable pools are some of our favorites shared by our community. They serve as inspiration if you're thinking about adding a swimming hole of your own—or just eye candy if you need some help getting in the mood for swimsuit season. Selected homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today. House V2 Architect and Interior Design: 3LHD Landscape Design: Horting Location: Lozica, Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia Located close to the sea, the living and dining room of this home in Croatia have a direct connection with the outdoor space in the form of a partially covered terrace leading to an outdoor pool. The terrace is paved with a mix of stone and teak planks, and has been planted with indigenous plants suitable to the location and climate.

House 117 Architect: Candid Rogers Landscape Design: Casa Verde Location: San Antonio, Texas Organized around a southeast-facing courtyard, the swimming pool of this San Antonio home conveniently has built-in shade to protect it from the hot Texas sun.

The Grove House Architect: Edgar Kamal Location: Miami, Florida Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, this two-story, single family home screams pool party with a heated infinity pool and a summer kitchen with a built-in grill.

Lilac Drive Architect: Marmol Radziner Location: Montecito, California From the architect: "Designed to nestle into the landscape, the home is composed of a variety of natural materials including local Santa Barbara sandstone, reclaimed wood, and smooth-troweled, dark finished cement plaster. Oak trees are protected in Montecito, so the shape of the house was determined both by the trees and the pathway of a protected creek running through the property. Intersecting roof planes and deep roof overhangs define the design of the residence. Green roofs accentuate the second story, flanking the master bedroom and its private deck in rear. Walls of windows and sliding glass doors line the rear of the home on both levels, looking out over the grounds, outdoor living area, and swimming pool."

Los Altos Modern Residence Architect: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson Location: San Francisco, CA This sleek 5,400-square-foot modern home comes with a guest house and features a lap pool and outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven.

Young Residence Landscape Design: considered design inc Location: West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada The refurbished landscape design for this home in West Vancouver consists of a reconfigured main entry, a bespoke timber deck, a refurbished pool, and a stone patio area.

The Pool House Architect: Luigi Rosselli Architects Landscape Design: Will Dangar Location: Randwick, New South Wales, Australia From the architect: "The wraparound swimming pool plays the starring role in these alterations and additions and becomes the architectural pivot that binds 100 years of history. The organic two-story pool house addition at the back of a single-story 1910 cottage is surrounded by a swimming pool, and the water is the focus that holds the two distinct sections of the house together."

The master bedroom back elevation is intended to direct the windows away from the side neighbors.

Los Altos Hills Landscape Architect, Interior Design, and Landscape Design: Greenblott Design Location: Los Altos Hills, California From the architect: "This project features a unique pool design with integrated cabo shelves and spa, as well as choreographed water fountain jets. The architectural design of the pool house incorporates a large cantilevered roof overhang for extended indoor/outdoor entertaining including shade from the sun for dining and a continuous kitchen wrapped in jet mist slab. A series of terraced wood decks maximizes lounge space with an enhanced views of the landscape."

Terraced decks to pool and pool house.

Modernist Gem Revival Architects: Fung + Blatt Architects, Calvin Straub Location: San Marino, California From the architect: "Mary Blodgett and Carlton Calvin initially approached Fung + Blatt to design a ceramics studio on their Southern California property, which contains a 1950s house by modernist architect Calvin Straub. Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors."

West 17th Street Residence Architect: Jay Corder - Design House Location: Austin, Texas By increasing the size of this Tudor-style home and incorporating contemporary updates into the traditional architecture, the homeowners are now able to enjoy a beautiful new living area with a swimming pool, a cabana, and strategically placed privacy fencing.

H+L House Architect: Gardera-D Architecture Location: Biarritz, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France This residence in the south of France is actually composed of two familial houses joined together on the first floor that share a stunning swimming pool.

Grândola Residence Architect: ColectivArquitectura Location: Grândola, Setúbal, Portugal This breathtaking infinity pool with an endless view can be easily accessed through the kitchen and living room area of this resort-like home in Portugal.