This 5,400 sf modern home and guest house was completed in 2015. Unique features of the home are the large open concept kitchen, dining and living room area that opens up to the outdoor patio; a concrete soaking tub in the master bath; the use of cedar siding and board from concrete on both the interior and exterior; polished concrete floors throughout; and concrete countertops. Exterior features include a lap pool and outdoor kitchen with a bread/pizza oven.

Architect: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Photographer: Nic Lehoux