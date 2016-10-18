Los Altos Modern Residence
This 5,400 sf modern home and guest house was completed in 2015. Unique features of the home are the large open concept kitchen, dining and living room area that opens up to the outdoor patio; a concrete soaking tub in the master bath; the use of cedar siding and board from concrete on both the interior and exterior; polished concrete floors throughout; and concrete countertops. Exterior features include a lap pool and outdoor kitchen with a bread/pizza oven.
Architect: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Photographer: Nic Lehoux
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Builder
Photographer
Overview
Location
Year
2015
Square Feet
5400