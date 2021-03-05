Old-timers wanted them to resurrect the kitschy shack, but given the rigorous building requirements and resulting financial investment, that vision didn’t make sense. "If we were going to spend this much just for a foundation, we weren’t going to put a shack on top of it," Jessamy says.
"We were interested in this idea of treading lightly on the site. Using a green roof is a logical extension of that. When you introduce a building that supplants a little piece of the forest floor, it's nice to replicate that on the roof as a return gesture to continue to create habitat for birds, animals, and plants, and to help manage the flow of storm water," explains McFarlane.
“The backyard, which was kind of the focus of the project, was overgrown and quite disconnected from the house itself,” said architect Nigel Parish. The glass doors of the addition open onto a patio and lawn where the kids can play.
Enjoying Building is an act of pure will. To bring a garden, a roof, a park or a street into existence requires the skills and determination of many. The collective effort takes time, money and patience. We will learn things about others, we will learn things about places and hopefully, we will learn things about ourselves. The part we play in the story is to observe and instruct on behalf of our clients. We are translators in a language of lines, dimensions, latin and symbols all carefully orchestrated to describe the what, where and how of a project. For us, building is not just the realization of an idea but what an idea can become.
Constructing It has to work, it has to fulfill its purpose, function properly, meet the goals and exceed our clients expectations, but crucially there must be delight. In the box ticking, performance based criteria of modern construction, sometimes it is easy to forget but we strive to always remember. The life of a project should bring about joy, wonder and surprise. If we can create environments that people care for, arguably it is the most sustainable thing we can do.
Detailing We start big and refine our thinking to small. The bold moves of fat pens become the junctions of materials, both hard and soft. Longevity and permanence are paired with the subtleties of changing seasons and an evolution over time. We care about the alignment of screw heads, the gauge of steel and how a leaf might feel to the touch. The details are a reflection of the whole but the whole should always be more than just the sum of its’ parts, after all there is divinity and devilment in how we build.
Conceiving Ideas are everywhere. We keep our eyes open. The best ideas are a celebration of ingenuity and creativity. It doesn’t matter where an idea comes from as long as it is good. We focus our efforts to solve problems through the lenses of place, culture and people. There are no prescribed routes, no defined ways of thinking and we are not afraid to fail. We test, argue & analyze until the cows come home, then we draw and do those things some more. Design is a continuing conversation with many varied outcomes. Our aim is to remove the superfluous until the purity of a concept is revealed.
