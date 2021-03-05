Enjoying Building is an act of pure will. To bring a garden, a roof, a park or a street into existence requires the skills and determination of many. The collective effort takes time, money and patience. We will learn things about others, we will learn things about places and hopefully, we will learn things about ourselves. The part we play in the story is to observe and instruct on behalf of our clients. We are translators in a language of lines, dimensions, latin and symbols all carefully orchestrated to describe the what, where and how of a project. For us, building is not just the realization of an idea but what an idea can become.