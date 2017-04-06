Los Altos Hills Landscape

By Greenblott Design
Los Altos Hills Landscape
View Photos

Landscape, Pool & Pool House Design. Project features a unique pool design with integrated cabo shelves and spa, as well as choreographed water fountain jets. The pool house design incorporates a large cantilevered roof overhang for extended indoor/outdoor entertaining including shade from the sun for dining and a continuous kitchen wrapped in jet mist slab. A series of terraced wood decks maximizes lounge & leisure space with enhanced views of the landscape.

Greenblott Design uploaded Los Altos Hills Landscape through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Cantilevered Roof Dining Photo of Los Altos Hills Landscape modern homeView Photos

Cantilevered Roof Dining

Pool House Shower Photo 2 of Los Altos Hills Landscape modern homeView Photos

Pool House Shower

Pool & Pool House Photo 3 of Los Altos Hills Landscape modern homeView Photos

Pool & Pool House

Indoor Outdoor Kitchen Photo 4 of Los Altos Hills Landscape modern homeView Photos

Indoor Outdoor Kitchen

Pool House Sink Vanity Photo 5 of Los Altos Hills Landscape modern homeView Photos

Pool House Sink Vanity

Pool House Living Room Photo 6 of Los Altos Hills Landscape modern homeView Photos

Pool House Living Room

Corten Planter Detail Photo 7 of Los Altos Hills Landscape modern homeView Photos

Corten Planter Detail

Deck Lounge Daybed Photo 8 of Los Altos Hills Landscape modern homeView Photos

Deck Lounge Daybed

Corten Planter Detail Photo 9 of Los Altos Hills Landscape modern homeView Photos

Corten Planter Detail

Creeping Thyme Detail Photo 10 of Los Altos Hills Landscape modern homeView Photos

Creeping Thyme Detail

Terraced Decks to Pool & Pool House Photo 11 of Los Altos Hills Landscape modern homeView Photos

Terraced Decks to Pool & Pool House

Pool Side Lounge Photo 12 of Los Altos Hills Landscape modern homeView Photos

Pool Side Lounge

Credits

Posted By
Greenblott Design
@greenblottdesign
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Photographer
Style
  • Modern