Los Altos Hills Landscape
Landscape, Pool & Pool House Design. Project features a unique pool design with integrated cabo shelves and spa, as well as choreographed water fountain jets. The pool house design incorporates a large cantilevered roof overhang for extended indoor/outdoor entertaining including shade from the sun for dining and a continuous kitchen wrapped in jet mist slab. A series of terraced wood decks maximizes lounge & leisure space with enhanced views of the landscape.
Cantilevered Roof Dining
Pool House Shower
Pool & Pool House
Indoor Outdoor Kitchen
Pool House Sink Vanity
Pool House Living Room
Corten Planter Detail
Deck Lounge Daybed
Creeping Thyme Detail
Terraced Decks to Pool & Pool House
Pool Side Lounge
Credits
Posted By
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Photographer
Overview
Location
Style
Modern