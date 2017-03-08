The wraparound swimming pool plays the starring role in these alterations and additions and becomes the architectural pivot that binds one hundred years of history. The organic two-storey pool house addition at the back of a single storey 1910 cottage is surrounded by a swimming pool and the water is the focus that holds the two distinct sections of the house together.

By extending the front veranda out to the side of the original cottage it provides a tandem carport, reinforcing the street presence and proportions. Old building techniques were adopted to construct this section, while at the rear cantilevered technology, motorised sliding louvre screens and large plate glass windows give this house a very liveable, comfortable addition The substantial cantilevered first floor master bedroom provides shade and a rainproof cover to the outdoor terrace, an elliptical stair connects the old and the new: the first floor bedrooms and the ground floor spaces.

Design Architect: Luigi Rosselli & Carl Rutherfoord

Project Architect: Carl Rutherfoord

Builder: Moulds Construction

Structural Consultant: Rooney & Bye Pty Ltd

Joiner: Kitchen Trend

Landscape Architect: Will Dangar

Photography: Justin Alexander