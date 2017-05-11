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All Photos/laundry

Laundry Room Design Photos and Ideas

Arched Brazilian cherry doors open to a spacious laundry room/pantry set near the kitchen.
Lisac’s laundry room for a home in Aptos, California, includes a deep sink and rolling bins from Steele Canvas Basket Co. to keep up with washing for a family of six.
A washing machine sits nestled under the staircase.
The floor tile is the Zebra Terrazzo from the Cement Tile Shop.
A laundry room, bathroom, and closet occupy the topmost floor.
The mud room in the shipping container offers plenty of space for the family to remove shoes and store sports equipment.
An efficient laundry area is tucked into one of the home’s connecting passageways.
Macdonald installed a Signature Hardware farmhouse sink in the defined laundry room, and surrounded it with storage.
A compact washer and dryer slide under a white oak counter for folding clothes.
The corridor is 26 feet long and hosts a bar, sink, pantry, laundry, and drying room. Pocket doors allow the laundry to be closed off when needed.
A view of the terra-cotta-colored utility corridor. The copper cabinet pulls are from Auhaus.
A dog-washing basin near the laundry room, with walls covered in Cle Tile, was designed with the homeowners’ three pups in mind.
The laundry is tucked away beside the kitchen. A skylight floods the small space with natural light, and cat doors provide the resident feline with easy access to the litter box kept here.
A walk-through laundry rooms adds functionality with plentiful storage and a sink. The materials match those of the powder room, creating a cohesive flow between the two spaces.
LG SIGNATURE Washer/Dryer Combo (model LUWM101HWA, MSRP: $3,199.99) pairs a sleek design with optimal functionality. The​ ​LG SIGNATURE Sidekick Pedestal Washer (model LUWD1CW, MSRP: $799.99) is specially designed for your small, custom-care laundry loads. It can be used on its own or at the same time as the front load washer above.
LG Signature's Washer/Dryer combo is almost too beautiful to hide away in your laundry room.
Even the laundry room has a connection to the outdoors.
The laundry area is also housed on the lowest level.
The new basement level now serves as an entryway, and includes an 'urban mudroom.'
Located next to the garage, the multipurpose mudroom houses the laundry and office space and serves as a transition zone into the home.
The laundry machine is strategically centered above the axles for optimal weight distribution.
She was even able to squeeze in a compact stacked washer and a vented dryer.
A communal laundry area.
A hidden mudroom near the stairs boasts the same moody teal as the kitchen, tying the entire home together while still maintaining separate functional spaces.
The laundry room off the kitchen also got a glam makeover. An Electolux washer and dryer set is tucked beneath a quartz counter for folding clothes. Black shower curtain rods provide space for hanging clothes to dry. They look sharp against statement wallpaper by Fornasetti. The cabinet hardware is by Sarah Sherman Samuel for Park Studio.
In the bathroom/laundry is a full size shower and toilet with stunning, stone-like epoxy floor, and a small sink.
Bathroom fixtures by Acquatica.
Built-in storage and laundry.
The utility, air handler, as well as the washer and dryer units are neatly stored away in the back of the home.
Canny 'The New' Laundry
The enlarged laundry room provides just enough space for the growing family.
Half-loaded dishwashers or washing machines are a huge source of wastage, so wait until your machines are full before running your next cycle.
Amazin Apartments is a minimal concept created by London-based design company Future Facility. According to the designers, despite the implicit promise of digital technology to make our lives simpler and easier, there is a crisis afoot for the growing, older population. Although many household appliances are easily acquired, these same products are inherently difficult to manage and maintain over time; what was once purchased as a convenience has potential to become a burden in later life. As we age, we become less likely to navigate the conditions that shops and manufacturers require of youthful consumers. This puts the ageing population in an unfortunate position – abandoned at the exact moment when they need better products, increased assistance and servicing. Alienated by the speed of change in trade, manufacturing and technology, older consumers would benefit from a revolutionary domestic independence: the Amazin Apartment. In the installation, three segments of a typical Amazin wall have been created to demonstrate the visual and functional differences between the apartment and service sides. For example the washer/dryer has a single button with one setting, not endless interfaces. It is positioned at standing height, with a shelf below, to avoid the need for bending down. The back side of the walls house the Amazin Service corridor, organized like an advanced warehouse, so that goods and services can be passed through, historically analyzed and replaced as needed with minimal impact on the Apartment, allowing staff to repair or replace an appliance should it break – all without staff entering the apartment.
Windows in the laundry room offer a glimpse of the garden.
#Food52 #laundry #rack
The laundry room is simple and efficient.
The laundry room features custom wallpaper designed by Samuel.
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Laundry Room
Porcelain floor tile from Daltile is a durable, easy-to-clean substitute for wood. The family does laundry in an efficient Summit SPWD1800 washer-dryer combination unit. Miller saved money in the kitchen by using a reclaimed sink and faucet and drawer pulls from Ikea.
Laundry room
A huge utility room could do double-duty as a craft room.
Maple veneer ApplePly tops this bench in the new mudroom, which provides boot and shoe storage/drainage, while other cabinets conceal a variety of storage spaces.
The house’s small square footage also necessitated that the bathroom do double duty as the laundry room.
A glass slider and a stackable LG washer and dryer maximize space in the laundry area, which includes a small utility closet.
Exploratory demolition revealed enough space in the kitchen for an Asko washer-dryer and a full-size refrigerator.
30E Design transformed a hallway in a Boston brownstone from a “dumping ground for all the plumbing and utilities with an existing metal ductwork laundry chute” into a modern space that houses the laundry, furnace, and boiler.