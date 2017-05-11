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All Photos/laundry/counters : wood

Laundry Room Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A compact washer and dryer slide under a white oak counter for folding clothes.
A walk-through laundry rooms adds functionality with plentiful storage and a sink. The materials match those of the powder room, creating a cohesive flow between the two spaces.
The laundry area is also housed on the lowest level.
A communal laundry area.
In the bathroom/laundry is a full size shower and toilet with stunning, stone-like epoxy floor, and a small sink.
Bathroom fixtures by Acquatica.
The laundry room is simple and efficient.
The laundry room features custom wallpaper designed by Samuel.
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Laundry Room
Porcelain floor tile from Daltile is a durable, easy-to-clean substitute for wood. The family does laundry in an efficient Summit SPWD1800 washer-dryer combination unit. Miller saved money in the kitchen by using a reclaimed sink and faucet and drawer pulls from Ikea.