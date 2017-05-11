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All Photos/laundry/appliances : stacked

Laundry Room Stacked Design Photos and Ideas

The floor tile is the Zebra Terrazzo from the Cement Tile Shop.
The mud room in the shipping container offers plenty of space for the family to remove shoes and store sports equipment.
The laundry is tucked away beside the kitchen. A skylight floods the small space with natural light, and cat doors provide the resident feline with easy access to the litter box kept here.
She was even able to squeeze in a compact stacked washer and a vented dryer.
A communal laundry area.
A glass slider and a stackable LG washer and dryer maximize space in the laundry area, which includes a small utility closet.
Exploratory demolition revealed enough space in the kitchen for an Asko washer-dryer and a full-size refrigerator.