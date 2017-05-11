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All Photos/laundry/cabinets : wood

Laundry Room Wood Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The floor tile is the Zebra Terrazzo from the Cement Tile Shop.
The laundry is tucked away beside the kitchen. A skylight floods the small space with natural light, and cat doors provide the resident feline with easy access to the litter box kept here.
Located next to the garage, the multipurpose mudroom houses the laundry and office space and serves as a transition zone into the home.
A communal laundry area.
Bathroom fixtures by Acquatica.
Built-in storage and laundry.
Maple veneer ApplePly tops this bench in the new mudroom, which provides boot and shoe storage/drainage, while other cabinets conceal a variety of storage spaces.