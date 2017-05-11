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All Photos/laundry/counters : laminate

Laundry Room Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

An efficient laundry area is tucked into one of the home’s connecting passageways.
The laundry is tucked away beside the kitchen. A skylight floods the small space with natural light, and cat doors provide the resident feline with easy access to the litter box kept here.