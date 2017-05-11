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All Photos/laundry/counters : tile

Laundry Room Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Lisac’s laundry room for a home in Aptos, California, includes a deep sink and rolling bins from Steele Canvas Basket Co. to keep up with washing for a family of six.
A dog-washing basin near the laundry room, with walls covered in Cle Tile, was designed with the homeowners’ three pups in mind.