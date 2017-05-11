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All Photos/laundry/cabinets : colorful

Laundry Room Colorful Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Arched Brazilian cherry doors open to a spacious laundry room/pantry set near the kitchen.
Macdonald installed a Signature Hardware farmhouse sink in the defined laundry room, and surrounded it with storage.
The corridor is 26 feet long and hosts a bar, sink, pantry, laundry, and drying room. Pocket doors allow the laundry to be closed off when needed.
A view of the terra-cotta-colored utility corridor. The copper cabinet pulls are from Auhaus.
A hidden mudroom near the stairs boasts the same moody teal as the kitchen, tying the entire home together while still maintaining separate functional spaces.