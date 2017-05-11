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All Photos/laundry/appliances : concealed

Laundry Room Concealed Design Photos and Ideas

A laundry room, bathroom, and closet occupy the topmost floor.
An efficient laundry area is tucked into one of the home’s connecting passageways.
The corridor is 26 feet long and hosts a bar, sink, pantry, laundry, and drying room. Pocket doors allow the laundry to be closed off when needed.
A view of the terra-cotta-colored utility corridor. The copper cabinet pulls are from Auhaus.
A communal laundry area.
A hidden mudroom near the stairs boasts the same moody teal as the kitchen, tying the entire home together while still maintaining separate functional spaces.
Bathroom fixtures by Acquatica.
Built-in storage and laundry.
The utility, air handler, as well as the washer and dryer units are neatly stored away in the back of the home.
Canny 'The New' Laundry
Half-loaded dishwashers or washing machines are a huge source of wastage, so wait until your machines are full before running your next cycle.
Porcelain floor tile from Daltile is a durable, easy-to-clean substitute for wood. The family does laundry in an efficient Summit SPWD1800 washer-dryer combination unit. Miller saved money in the kitchen by using a reclaimed sink and faucet and drawer pulls from Ikea.
Maple veneer ApplePly tops this bench in the new mudroom, which provides boot and shoe storage/drainage, while other cabinets conceal a variety of storage spaces.