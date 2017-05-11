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All Photos/laundry/cabinets : white

Laundry Room White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Lisac’s laundry room for a home in Aptos, California, includes a deep sink and rolling bins from Steele Canvas Basket Co. to keep up with washing for a family of six.
A laundry room, bathroom, and closet occupy the topmost floor.
The mud room in the shipping container offers plenty of space for the family to remove shoes and store sports equipment.
Macdonald installed a Signature Hardware farmhouse sink in the defined laundry room, and surrounded it with storage.
A compact washer and dryer slide under a white oak counter for folding clothes.
A dog-washing basin near the laundry room, with walls covered in Cle Tile, was designed with the homeowners’ three pups in mind.
A walk-through laundry rooms adds functionality with plentiful storage and a sink. The materials match those of the powder room, creating a cohesive flow between the two spaces.
The laundry area is also housed on the lowest level.
The laundry room off the kitchen also got a glam makeover. An Electolux washer and dryer set is tucked beneath a quartz counter for folding clothes. Black shower curtain rods provide space for hanging clothes to dry. They look sharp against statement wallpaper by Fornasetti. The cabinet hardware is by Sarah Sherman Samuel for Park Studio.
Bathroom fixtures by Acquatica.
The laundry room is simple and efficient.
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Laundry Room
Porcelain floor tile from Daltile is a durable, easy-to-clean substitute for wood. The family does laundry in an efficient Summit SPWD1800 washer-dryer combination unit. Miller saved money in the kitchen by using a reclaimed sink and faucet and drawer pulls from Ikea.
Laundry room
A huge utility room could do double-duty as a craft room.
Maple veneer ApplePly tops this bench in the new mudroom, which provides boot and shoe storage/drainage, while other cabinets conceal a variety of storage spaces.
30E Design transformed a hallway in a Boston brownstone from a “dumping ground for all the plumbing and utilities with an existing metal ductwork laundry chute” into a modern space that houses the laundry, furnace, and boiler.