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All Photos/kitchen/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A scalloped red lacquered MDF island adds sculptural presence to the compact kitchen, paired with Cambria Minnesota Snow countertops in matte finish—chosen after visiting countless showrooms.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
"We like quartzite because it has the movement of marble but is more resilient,
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
Homeowner Cynthia Chau chats with two of her daughters in the kitchen of her Seattle home.
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Leah designed a stone planter that works as an herb garden and vinyl storage, noting that </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"it's truly a piece that integrates the worlds of cooking and lounging."</span>
Fun fact: Inky, who is <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills. </span>
Quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile between the doorways complement the space's walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
Two complementary lighting fixtures from New Hampshire Antiques co-op hang in the kitchen. "One of my good friends from college was getting married in New Hampshire, and he mentioned an antique store down the street. We probably spent three hours in there,
A folding bench chair pulls out to be extra table seating — though the table itself is mobile, too, able to be shifted to a second wall mount to act as a work space when Kyle craves a change of scenery.
Kitchen cabinets
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
Milla and Nigel thought the kitchen island should anchor the first floor, and they wanted colors that matched the frescoes. Stone specialist Nick Blok found exactly what they were looking for: a monolithic piece of Italian quartzite with muted pinks and umbers in the veining.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The one-time guest bedroom on the parlor level is now the kitchen, where one of the draws is the island, raised on a brushed stainless steel frame and legs.
A close-up of the kitchen's custom cabinetry, white quartz countertop and backsplash, and black metal open shelving
The kitchen island is made of poured terrazzo, balanced atop a mirrored slab and two orange posts for a playful, postmodern vibe.
Bronze, aluminum, and black oak were used as part of the kitchen design. A stainless monobloc island is surrounded by polished quartz countertops on the perimeter.
A Norman Copenhagen Amp pendant light brings both light and personality.
A mix of walnut veneer and solid walnut in the kitchen (like custom solid walnut handles) is paired with white quartzite countertop and backsplash.
The kitchen now has 20-foot high ceilings and opens out to the dining room. Among the custom pieces in the new kitchen include a hidden pull out step stool and appliance garages for easy, clutter-free storage. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photography by Nils Timm</span>
For the backsplash, the homeowner chose ceramic tiles in a honeycomb pattern by Portland-based Clayhaus to compliment the walnut-faced cabinetry.
A high-efficiency wood stove found on a remainder sale pairs with radiant heated concrete floors and solar power to keep the homeowner cozy even when power goes out.
Honed concrete floors and a level-5 drywall finish on the walls lend a subtle luster to the space. Choosing an IKEA cabinet system allowed Nils to invest in higher-end appliances from Bosch and Miele. The task pendant light is from Danish company Menu.
Full- height timber cabinetry and a white kitchen maintains the home's open, airy feel, while the loose furniture stays with the minimal approach
"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
Low-VOC finishes on the walnut cabinets help improve the home’s indoor air quality. "Our suggestion is always to use water-based rather than oil-based or petroleum finishes," Britt says. Quartz countertops and a ceramic-tile backsplash continue the focus on natural materials.
A custom industrial-style light fixture suspends above the table in the kitchen-and-dining area, which is adjacent to the living room.
The architect selected light-colored pine for the kitchen cabinetry that ties to the pine flooring and creates a spacious feeling for the apartment.
Custom walnut cabinetry designed by Michael Weidner at Radhaus Kabinett Co. are framed by a Cambria Brittanicca Warm backsplash and topped with Q Premium Natural Quartz and Calico white quartz countertops.
A small two-burner cooktop and a built-in mini-fridge offer the perfect amount of functionality for the homeowner's needs.
Quartz floating shelves are a light and airy departure from the typical wood floating shelf.
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
The kitchen island is nine-and-a-half feet long, made possible by knocking down non-load-bearing walls and enlarging the room’s footprint. The island is “much larger than what most people would do in that space, because it's not that large of a space, but knocking down those walls and going with a large island makes the kitchen feel a lot more grand,” says Devlin.
Calacatta Superwhite Quartzite and white oak decorate the kitchen, as well as (
Instead of creating a super modern house, the archways and materiality brought warmth and character.
“We learned that in a home this size, every design decision needs to contribute both functionally and aesthetically to the space,” Robinson says. “The details matter even more when every inch is significant, so we got creative with how to make the most out of everything.” Polished quartzite countertops, Leicht cabinetry, and a backsplash of back-painted glass make the kitchen feel luxurious.
The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
The kitchen in The Sycamore features white-painted cabinetry, pine ceiling beams and flooring.
"We knew we wanted the kitchen to have a beautiful view of the outdoors so we designed a large picture window that allows you to admire the scenery," Dianna says. Low maintenance coffee-colored vinyl flooring offsets the room's bright white cabinetry.
The Heath Tile kitchen backsplash features the Alabaster colorway of the Mural series, which features six different glaze blends. The subtle variation complements the plasterwork and white oak timber used throughout the interior.
Laney LA selected pure white quartzite for the kitchen countertops—and the veining matches the cracks in the floor. Aleks and Erica embraced the imperfections that come with concrete flooring, and they like how it contrasts with the white walls.
The kitchen is outfitted with open shelving, gray-painted wood cabinetry, white Silestone counters, and a white-painted shiplap backsplash.
The day always begins in the kitchen with one of Jule’s morning rituals—making a matcha latte.
A tiled niche sports cutting boards from the local Steelwood Design.
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