Kitchen Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The bright, white eat-in kitchen features Leicht cabinetry, Miele appliances, and quartz countertops.
The renovated kitchen is downstairs on the garden level and features a Bertazzoni range, a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator, and Silestone quartz countertops. A door opens to the outdoor space.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
IKEA cabinets get an upgrade with modern Plykea plywood doors.
Amos Goldreich lighting and hairpin stools add a bold touch to the serene space.
The center island serves as a breakfast nook, sink space, and storage, and marks a transition from bold, blue cabinets into open shelving.
Three globe pendants with brass details and burgundy cords that match the hood tube hang above the kitchen island.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
NOEM integrated the mechanical systems behind a purple screen for users to access. This “hub” is the first thing visible upon opening the front door.
Clean modern finishes contrast with the dark wood floors, walls, and ceiling.
Sitting on a spot that provides a commanding view of the ocean and hills beyond, this California home underwent a major renovation of the kitchen after the homeowners purchased it in foreclosure. A new entry space was created out of an unused hallway and the glazed door and side panels let in even more light, and the all-white kitchen with white countertops and cabinets features an oversized sink.
Colors from dramatic, Icelandic landscapes inspired the contrasting interiors. Volcanic orange creates a multifunctional gathering point at the heart of the home while the swimming pool brings in a lagoon hue; the cabinets recall glaciers and lava. In the kitchen, "disappearing" chairs are stored under the island to maximize space.
While the updated kitchen is compact, eat-in bar seating is located underneath a large window.
The splash of red repeats itself in the kitchen oven.
The kitchen and dining areas have parquet floors. Large, pivoting glazed doors open to the paved garden.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
We lost two doors and a window, and installed this massive folding door unit from LaCantina, creating a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor eatery.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
The current resident is the owner of Tomorrow's House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture shop.
The home possesses an authentic midcentury vibe with period-appropriate, contemporary updates.
The renovation features a pulpit-like mezzanine that overlooks the main living space. This new cantilevered structure creates a focused central nucleus for the home.
Aster Cucine’s eco-friendly cabinetry from Italy was chosen along with high-end, efficient appliances and fixtures.
The open kitchen/dining room is bright and airy.
“The kitchen was tucked away in the back of the house, as we used to see kitchens designed and in this case without proper ventilation or lighting. I brought the kitchen out to take advantage of all of the elements—lighting, air flow, and the extraordinary view,” explained Pederson.
Containing the kitchen, office, library, and plant room, the building can be seen as a form of a pulpit, a place to foster the owner’s life and work. A birch plywood skin wraps the mezzanine structure, linking spaces and functions.
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
The bright colors and patterns are continued into the design of the kitchen.
Instead of using marble for the countertops, Silver chose Pental Quartz, a more durable and practical material. He also has incorporated marble in the backsplash tiles.
The transformed kitchen shows off how bright the home is now.
Bright and spacious, the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is full of high-end touches. The sub-zero refrigerator even includes integrated wine storage with a shelf for a cigar humidor.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
Bulthaup kitchen cabinets are complemented with quartzite and stainless steel countertops.
The team used two tone Eclipse Cabinets with Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) doors in Arizona Cypress and White Zebrine, colorful backsplash from Fireclay Tile in picket shape in Bora-Bora color, a Kohler Vault sink, and Hansgrohe faucet.
The customized walnut kitchen opens to the outdoors and features leathered Perla Venata Quartzite countertops and Miele appliances.
An arc-shaped, coral-colored volume that hides a powder room and has become a main feature of the design.
