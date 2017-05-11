Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/counters : quartzite/counters : stone

Kitchen Quartzite Counters Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
WH Residence | M3 Architects