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All Photos/kitchen/counters : quartzite/backsplashes : metal

Kitchen Quartzite Counters Metal Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The renovation features a pulpit-like mezzanine that overlooks the main living space. This new cantilevered structure creates a focused central nucleus for the home.
Containing the kitchen, office, library, and plant room, the building can be seen as a form of a pulpit, a place to foster the owner’s life and work. A birch plywood skin wraps the mezzanine structure, linking spaces and functions.