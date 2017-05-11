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All Photos/kitchen/counters : quartzite/floors : slate

Kitchen Quartzite Counters Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE