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All Photos/kitchen/counters : quartzite/floors : porcelain tile

Kitchen Quartzite Counters Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Kitchen
kitchen walnut island with stools
kitchen island and breakfast nook
WH Residence | M3 Architects