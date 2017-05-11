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All Photos/kitchen/counters : quartzite/lighting : track

Kitchen Quartzite Counters Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The kitchen island is made of poured terrazzo, balanced atop a mirrored slab and two orange posts for a playful, postmodern vibe.
"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
A tiled niche sports cutting boards from the local Steelwood Design.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
The renovated kitchen is downstairs on the garden level and features a Bertazzoni range, a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator, and Silestone quartz countertops. A door opens to the outdoor space.
The renovation features a pulpit-like mezzanine that overlooks the main living space. This new cantilevered structure creates a focused central nucleus for the home.
The remodelled kitchen.
Kitchen
Kitchen from the dining lounge.