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All Photos/kitchen/counters : quartzite/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Quartzite Counters Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The current resident is the owner of Tomorrow's House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture shop.
The updated kitchen features new quartz stone countertops, a tiled backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen connects the living/dining room area and the family room.