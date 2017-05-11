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All Photos/kitchen/counters : quartzite/appliances : dishwasher

Kitchen Quartzite Counters Dishwasher Design Photos and Ideas

The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
Fun fact: Inky, who is <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills. </span>
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The kitchen now has 20-foot high ceilings and opens out to the dining room. Among the custom pieces in the new kitchen include a hidden pull out step stool and appliance garages for easy, clutter-free storage. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photography by Nils Timm</span>
Quartz floating shelves are a light and airy departure from the typical wood floating shelf.
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
The kitchen island is nine-and-a-half feet long, made possible by knocking down non-load-bearing walls and enlarging the room’s footprint. The island is “much larger than what most people would do in that space, because it's not that large of a space, but knocking down those walls and going with a large island makes the kitchen feel a lot more grand,” says Devlin.
Calacatta Superwhite Quartzite and white oak decorate the kitchen, as well as (
Instead of creating a super modern house, the archways and materiality brought warmth and character.
The day always begins in the kitchen with one of Jule’s morning rituals—making a matcha latte.
A tiled niche sports cutting boards from the local Steelwood Design.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
Kitchen & Meals area
Kitchen detail
Kitchen & Meals area
In the kitchen, white Caesarstone counters seamlessly top white flat-front cabinets.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
The bright colors and patterns are continued into the design of the kitchen.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
The kitchen connects the living/dining room area and the family room.
The house is laid out on three levels, with the main entrance leading to the top-floor kitchen, which features concrete floors, quartz counters, a refrigerator and wall oven by Electrolux, and a stainless-steel apron-front sink from Kraus.
Kitchen from the dining lounge.
The all-white kitchen is open to the upper level. One tread of the stairs extends out to become a countertop and the live-edge dining room table is surrounded by blue and grey chairs that are part of a palette inspired by the beach setting.
WH Residence | M3 Architects