Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/counters : quartzite/floors : rug

Kitchen Quartzite Counters Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
While the updated kitchen is compact, eat-in bar seating is located underneath a large window.
The home possesses an authentic midcentury vibe with period-appropriate, contemporary updates.