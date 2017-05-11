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All Photos/bath/counters : metal

Bathroom Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathroom, a white porcelain vessel sink is mounted on a stainless steel countertop. IKEA doors that match the kitchen cabinetry were adapted to fit the custom boxes beneath the sink.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
The bathroom set-up echoes that of the kitchen. A single-bowl, apron-front sink sits on a thin steel shelf, with exposed plumbing and separate hot and cold taps. The tall, slim inset mirror conceals a medicine chest in the bottom portion.
The black iron sink designed by Anderman.
The ensuite bathrooms in the Superior Fattoria rooms are finished with local Carrara marble and custom-made ornamental stainless steel vanities.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
A green guest bathroom with a vanity designed by Pascali Semerjdian and wood panels by Plancus.
The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Monochrome, industrial, and minimalist, the utilitarian look of the bathroom fittings accentuate the building's rustic architectural features.
The home features four-and-a-half baths. This one with two sinks and an open penny-tile shower area.
Meg Home | Olson Kundig
The bathroom features Chromtech tile, a Toto toilet, Kohler vanity, and powder-coated steel countertop.
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.
The concrete continues in a bathroom, with an MGS faucet and a toilet from Foshan Fuly Bao.
The Andréns’ ingenious use of affordable materials is perhaps best illustrated in their kitchen, where all the cabinets and even the faucet are from IKEA.
Simple brass screws affix the bathroom’s antibacterial copper cladding, reclaimed from a barn roof in Connecticut, to the walls. Bronze screen frames, salvaged from buildings on Shope’s Amenia property and then cut into small decorative strips, line the bathroom door frame.