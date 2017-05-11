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All Photos/bath/counters : metal/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Metal Counters Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
A green guest bathroom with a vanity designed by Pascali Semerjdian and wood panels by Plancus.
The home features four-and-a-half baths. This one with two sinks and an open penny-tile shower area.