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All Photos/bath/counters : metal/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Metal Counters Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The black iron sink designed by Anderman.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Monochrome, industrial, and minimalist, the utilitarian look of the bathroom fittings accentuate the building's rustic architectural features.
Meg Home | Olson Kundig
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.