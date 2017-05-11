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All Photos/bath/counters : metal/lighting : accent

Bathroom Metal Counters Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom set-up echoes that of the kitchen. A single-bowl, apron-front sink sits on a thin steel shelf, with exposed plumbing and separate hot and cold taps. The tall, slim inset mirror conceals a medicine chest in the bottom portion.
The bathroom in guest room 7
Meg Home | Olson Kundig
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.