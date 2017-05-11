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All Photos/bath/counters : metal/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Metal Counters Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.
Monochrome, industrial, and minimalist, the utilitarian look of the bathroom fittings accentuate the building's rustic architectural features.