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All Photos/bath/counters : metal/walls : marble

Bathroom Metal Counters Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The ensuite bathrooms in the Superior Fattoria rooms are finished with local Carrara marble and custom-made ornamental stainless steel vanities.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua