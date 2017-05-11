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All Photos/bath/counters : metal/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Metal Counters Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The ensuite bathrooms in the Superior Fattoria rooms are finished with local Carrara marble and custom-made ornamental stainless steel vanities.
The bathroom features Chromtech tile, a Toto toilet, Kohler vanity, and powder-coated steel countertop.