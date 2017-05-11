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All Photos/bath/counters : metal/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Metal Counters Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
A guest room bathroom.