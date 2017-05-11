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All Photos/bath/counters : metal/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Metal Counters Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
The bathroom features Chromtech tile, a Toto toilet, Kohler vanity, and powder-coated steel countertop.