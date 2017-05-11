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All Photos/bath/counters : metal/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Metal Counters One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

A green guest bathroom with a vanity designed by Pascali Semerjdian and wood panels by Plancus.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Monochrome, industrial, and minimalist, the utilitarian look of the bathroom fittings accentuate the building's rustic architectural features.
The bathroom features Chromtech tile, a Toto toilet, Kohler vanity, and powder-coated steel countertop.
Simple brass screws affix the bathroom’s antibacterial copper cladding, reclaimed from a barn roof in Connecticut, to the walls. Bronze screen frames, salvaged from buildings on Shope’s Amenia property and then cut into small decorative strips, line the bathroom door frame.