Modern Views: The Essential Kitchens and Baths Issue
Stories
Brazilian-Influenced Organic Modern Bathtub for Italian Company Agape
Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan gets in the product design game with a curvy, organic bathtub for Italian brand Agape.
By
Diana Budds
-
9 years
ago
How to Find the Perfect Modern Bar Stool
There’s no denying the appeal of a seat at the bar; it’s where everybody knows your name, after all.
Clever Concept Tackles Movement Toward Smaller Kitchens
A modular culinary concept addresses the mass movement toward small-space living.
A 1930s Tudor Home Brightens Up in Toronto
A Toronto couple remodel their home with a special emphasis on a spacious kitchen and a material-rich bathroom.
Modern Take on a Classic Cast-Iron Stove
An Oslo design duo create a modern iteration of the cast-iron stove with a timeless silhouette.
Bathroom Design Idea: Copper Color Scheme
Penny tile imbues a San Francisco bathroom with a sophisticated, spa-like feel.
Designer Celebrates Los Angeles with Local Design Approach
Armen Sevada Gharabegian, head of Los Angeles–based Lounge22 and Ethos Design, shares his philosophies on the importance of working locally.
Cramped Kitchen Transformed Into an Inviting Hub
In northern New Jersey, a cramped kitchen is reborn as a welcoming space for cooking and entertaining.
A Versatile House Fulfills All This Musician's Needs
In Kansas City, an architecture studio designs an adaptable house for a musician on a budget.
Budget-Friendly Renovation of a Neoclassical Home in Oslo
A pair of designers in Oslo, armed with tricks for introducing color and daylight, remake their compact late-19th-century apartment.
Living Simply on a Lush Australian Estate
A family home on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula is built to blend in with its lakeside setting.
Modern Lakeside Retreat Stripped Down to the Basics
Two Washington, D.C.–based writers balance life in the city with a low-key vacation spot.
The Midcentury Home That Maintains Its Quirkiness After All These Years
Two designers restore a low-slung midcentury gem in Napa, California, by an unsung Bay Area modernist.
Idyllic Home Designed for an Artist
In the remote San Juan Islands, an artist and an architect collaborate on a modern residence dedicated to creative pursuits.