Modern Take on a Classic Cast-Iron Stove

Jøtul has refined the manufacturing process for its wood-burning iron stoves since the first one was cast in 1853. Now, the Norwegian company has turned to a homegrown design studio run by Torbjørn Anderssen and Espen Voll to help it set the stage for the next 160 years. "It doesn’t matter that the product itself can last a lifetime if the design is outdated in ten years," says Jøtul’s vice president, Marius Torjusen. "We wanted to take a step back and create a stove where the functionality is not compromised, while ensuring design remains a key factor in the decision-making process." In 2012, Jøtul reached out to the Norwegian designers, who are known for their appreciation of the Nordic tradition and their tendency to break from it. Although Jøtul’s commission has marked a rare foray for Anderssen & Voll beyond furniture and lighting design, the smooth surfaces of their F 305 stove have retained some of their signature qualities. "It has a certain mix of sensuousness and boldness that you might also find in our work for companies like Muuto or Magis," Anderssen says.