Modern Lakeside Retreat Stripped Down to the Basics
Dwell Magazine + Vacation Homes

Modern Lakeside Retreat Stripped Down to the Basics

Add to
Like
Share
By Alex Bozikovic / Photos by Christopher Wahl
Two Washington, D.C.–based writers balance life in the city with a low-key vacation spot.

When you live in the contentious world of Washington, D.C., where do you go to get away? For David Frum and Danielle Crittenden Frum, escape isn’t to be found on the nearby Atlantic beaches, but rather in rural Prince Edward County, Ontario. This island community on Lake Ontario, two hours east of Toronto, offers soft-sand beaches, sophisticated restaurants, a still-strong sense of its agricultural roots, and a connection to family.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.