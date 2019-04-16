Modern Lakeside Retreat Stripped Down to the Basics

When you live in the contentious world of Washington, D.C., where do you go to get away? For David Frum and Danielle Crittenden Frum, escape isn’t to be found on the nearby Atlantic beaches, but rather in rural Prince Edward County, Ontario. This island community on Lake Ontario, two hours east of Toronto, offers soft-sand beaches, sophisticated restaurants, a still-strong sense of its agricultural roots, and a connection to family.