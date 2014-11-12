A Low-Slung Midcentury by an Unsung Bay Area Modernist Retains Its Quirkiness After All These Years
Two designers update a historic redwood-and-glass house in Napa, California, by Telesis cofounder Jack Hillmer, preserving his legacy in the process.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2014 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published
Last Updated