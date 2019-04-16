Cramped Kitchen Transformed Into an Inviting Hub
Dwell Magazine + Kitchen

Cramped Kitchen Transformed Into an Inviting Hub

Add to
Like
Share
By William Lamb
In northern New Jersey, a cramped kitchen is reborn as a welcoming space for cooking and entertaining.

When Dan Pacek and John Roynon moved to the New York City area from Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2002, they settled in a 1911 American Craftsman–style house in Leonia, New Jersey, minutes from the George Washington Bridge. The house, with its oak floors and vintage woodwork, was well preserved and much to their liking, but there was one glaring exception.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.