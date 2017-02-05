Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Diana Budds
Follow
Latest
298
Stories
462
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
An Angular Futuristic House in Georgia
The Decatur, Georgia, residence belonging to two book authors is an angular exercise in creating a dynamic structure.
Diana Budds
Bursts of Yellow and Indoor Gardens Are Just Two Reasons to Love This Home
By eliminating walls and incorporating a series of interior gardens, architect José Roberto Paredes creates an eclectic and...
Diana Budds
This Boutique Hotel Loves its City Like No Other
With a central location in Providence, Rhode Island, affordable rates, and a warm-modern style that blends hand-picked European...
Diana Budds
Students Pass Their Class by Building a House in New Zealand
A family provides some real world experience for a group of architects in training.
Diana Budds
Yes, It Is Easy Being Green
Alternative materials help a house in California’s wine country tread lightly on the land.
Dwell
Jaime Hayon is Given the Keys to an Iconic Copenhagen Hotel
In 1958, Arne Jacobsen designed the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen—an emblem of midcentury Scandinavia.
Diana Budds