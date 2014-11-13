Brazilian-Influenced Organic Modern Bathtub for Italian Company Agape
Bath

Brazilian-Influenced Organic Modern Bathtub for Italian Company Agape

By Diana Budds
Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan gets in the product design game with a curvy, organic bathtub for Italian brand Agape.

Bathing in a tub can be a sublimely luxurious experience, whether you opt to steep in a no-frills hot soak or indulge in a bubbly affair. The architects at Studio MK27, Marcio Kogan’s renowned São Paulo firm, sought to create a tub that expressed the minimalist designs for which they’re known. They collaborated with Italian company Agape on the DR, a sinuous, wood-clad showpiece built for two. 

The DR tub by Marcio Kogan for Agape is made from curved wood on the outside and solid-surface on the inside with taps that can be installed on the wall or floor.

