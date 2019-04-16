Living Simply on a Lush Australian Estate

The bucolic Mornington Peninsula, southeast of Melbourne, Australia, is a long, narrow finger of land that curves around to define the sandy shoreline of Port Phillip Bay, a bustling maritime playground and highway for every conceivable watercraft. Move inland from the suburban sprawl of coastal towns to the rolling hills of the peninsula’s interior, and the diversity of geology and landscape becomes abruptly apparent. For many, the prolific vineyards, offering acclaimed cool-climate wines, cellar-door tastings, and onsite restaurants, are reason enough to visit the area. But the peninsula also provides a unique opportunity to live in native bushland moments from secluded coves and rugged surf beaches.