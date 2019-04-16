A 1930s Tudor Home Brightens Up in Toronto

When Don Evans and Susan Wilson bought their new home, they literally tore the roof off. Starting with a bland 1930s Tudor house in downtown Toronto, the couple removed the gabled roof and added a "light monitor"—an angled rooftop window like the ones that topped early 20th-century factories. It is emblematic of architect Paul Syme’s design for the house, which has the openness and hardy materials of an industrial space. "There’s very little that divides the spaces inside," Syme says. "I think of it as the folding of a loft space into a contemporary house."