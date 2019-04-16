Budget-Friendly Renovation of a Neoclassical Home in Oslo

After several years in San Francisco, Casper Mork-Ulnes, a Norwegian architect, and his wife, Lexie Damner Mork-Ulnes, an American furniture and interior designer, decamped to Oslo. The draw? A chance for Casper to open a second office of his firm, Mork-Ulnes Architects, and for the couple to raise their children, Lucia, seven, and Dagfinn, five, close to great skiing and to the family farm, a half hour south of the city. "Despite the fact that Casper would need to fly back and forth to the San Francisco office, Oslo sounded like utopia," Lexie says.