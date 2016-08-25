Introducing Our 2016 Young Guns
For 21st-century designers, visibility isn’t just a virtue, it’s part and parcel of a successful career in an interconnected world, where product launches and visual inspiration are found and shared with the click of a button. Creativity is a difficult professional endeavor to tackle, which is why the 2016 edition of our annual Young Guns feature is both a celebration of some of the best work we’ve seen, and an endorsement of some of the best ideas we’d like to see realized. In the following profiles, we spotlight emerging talent from around the world—representing 16 cities, 13 countries, and 5 continents—as well as student work from some of today’s leading design schools.
Meet our 2016 class of Young Guns
Products/Furniture
Yinka Ilori (London, United Kingdom)
Sabine Marcelis (Rotterdam, Netherlands)
Benwu Studio (Beijing and Shanghai, China)
Thom Fougere (Winnipeg, Canada)
Jonas Edvard (Copenhagen, Denmark)
Graphics
Felix Pfäffli (Lucerne, Switzerland)
Kristina Krogh (Copenhagen, Denmark)
Interiors
Crosby Studio (Moscow, Russia)
Joa Herrenknecht (Berlin, Germany)
Craft
Heidi Jalkh (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
Driaan Claassen (Cape Town, South Africa)
Textiles
Shore Rugs (London, United Kingdom)
Sara Berks (Germantown, New York)
Tech
Coralie Gourguechon (Treviso, Italy)
Marjan van Aubel (London, United Kingdom)
Conversation Starters
Martine Syms (Los Angeles, California)
Zoe Alexander Fisher (Brooklyn, New York)
