Introducing Our 2016 Young Guns

For 21st-century designers, visibility isn’t just a virtue, it’s part and parcel of a successful career in an interconnected world, where product launches and visual inspiration are found and shared with the click of a button. Creativity is a difficult professional endeavor to tackle, which is why the 2016 edition of our annual Young Guns feature is both a celebration of some of the best work we’ve seen, and an endorsement of some of the best ideas we’d like to see realized. In the following profiles, we spotlight emerging talent from around the world—representing 16 cities, 13 countries, and 5 continents—as well as student work from some of today’s leading design schools.







Meet our 2016 class of Young Guns

Products/Furniture

Yinka Ilori (London, United Kingdom)

Sabine Marcelis (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

Benwu Studio (Beijing and Shanghai, China)

Thom Fougere (Winnipeg, Canada)

Jonas Edvard (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Graphics

Felix Pfäffli (Lucerne, Switzerland)

Kristina Krogh (Copenhagen, Denmark)



Interiors

Crosby Studio (Moscow, Russia)

Joa Herrenknecht (Berlin, Germany)

Craft

Heidi Jalkh (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Driaan Claassen (Cape Town, South Africa)

Textiles

Shore Rugs (London, United Kingdom)

Sara Berks (Germantown, New York)

Tech

Coralie Gourguechon (Treviso, Italy)

Marjan van Aubel (London, United Kingdom)

Conversation Starters

Martine Syms (Los Angeles, California)

Zoe Alexander Fisher (Brooklyn, New York)

