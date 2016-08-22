Making Ancient Cultures Look Modern

For Cape Town local Driaan Claassen, design is a science. Claassen’s work in bronze has seen him experiment with polyurethane foam, ice, fractals, and chemical electroplating processes to turn complex concepts into shimmering objets, vessels, and sculptures, each of which is an invitation for closer inspection.

Driaan Claassen gives luxe bronze a raw appeal.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample





A slim bronze vessel.

With no formal education in art or design, Claassen uses his knowledge of 3D design—gained through a diploma in animation—to construct forms and patterns that speak of his obsession with nature.

A bronze bowl by the designer.

"I’m always observing nature," he explains, "asking why one flower has four petals, when another has six, or why the bark of a tree is turning while growing." This intense curiosity translates into studies of geometry, whereby he investigates possibilities of transforming nature’s patterns into processes that can be controlled and repeated in his designs.

A bronze object by the designer.

Bronze allows him to present these ideas with both highly polished and matte-black elements in the same piece. "It represents life’s contrasts," he says, "where black absorbs, and light reflects."

Natural forms influence the designer's process.