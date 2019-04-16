This Designer Is Building Electronics with Paper
This Designer Is Building Electronics with Paper

By Stephen Heyman and Dwell
Coralie Gourguechon's paper objects will make you see technology in a whole new way.

Don’t call Coralie Gourguechon a D.I.Y. geek, even if her most successful designs to date have involved building a speaker and a camera around a single sheet of cardstock paper. The 28-year-old has managed to fuse the world of crafty, open-source gadgets with the rigor and sensibility of high design. Her creations are minimalist and chic, and suggest that as technology becomes ever more present in our lives, its form—inside and out—should be as thought-through as its function. 

