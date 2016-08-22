The Ceramicist That Mixes Organic Forms and Technique Together

The designs of Heidi Jalkh stand out for their complex morphologies and geometric explorations, which isn’t so surprising when you consider the designer has conducted research on nature and the growth of organisms for her master’s thesis.

The Sección collection by Heidi Jalkh.

Vessels from the Sección collection.

"I like finding and mixing ways to use materials or techniques in different contexts of use and with this challenging the production methods I have at my reach," says the Colombian-born, Buenos Aires–based designer, whose process is guided by exploration, intuition, and perseverance.



Ceramic salt and pepper shakers by the designer.

Her ideas begin in the world of imagination and come to reality as she defines materials, details, proportions, context, and morphological attributes. "My favorite stage is when I cross the threshold of playing around with the idea to finding and defining which way I am going to go with," she says.



The HN | MADE collection combines ceramics with wood and acrylic.

When talking about inspiration Jalkh likes to cite Hella Jongerius and Studio Drift alongside her more organic influences. "Jongerius inspires me—her way of manifesting her designs through a mix of industrial objects with craftsmanship accents is fascinating for me," Jalkh says. "I find interesting not only her products but also the unconventional and personal approach she has for showing the whole process."

The ceramic bowls with the acrylic detail.